Tere Naal: This won’t be wrong to say that the entire nation is going through a tough phase due to the pandemic. To lift the mood of the people, singer Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval are all set to collaborate for their first project titled Tere Naal. This won’t be wrong to say that both the singers are known for their chartbuster songs and are among the most celebrated singers in the industry. Talking about Tere Naal, it is a soulful song and is all about love and narrates the story of two people who strive hard to be together.

Due to tough circumstances, the duo is forced to stay apart as situations are beyond their control. The song is presented by T-series and will be quenching the thirst of all the fans who had been waiting for long for the singers to collaborate. Reports reveal that both the singers decided this time to be best for releasing their song to boost up the moods of the audience.

The song is composed by Darshan Kumar and the lyrics are written by Gautam Sharma and Gurpreet Saini. The song is a true expression of innocence and purity of love and will surely hit the right chord of the song. Now to impress the fans, both the singers have recorded as well as shot for the song from their homes in Mumbai and Delhi in the lockdown.

Also Read: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi to release on Amazon Prime

Watch Tere Naal motion poster:

Opening about the song, Tulsi Kumar recently revealed that this is her first collaboration with Darshan and she is very excited to know the audience’s feedback on their voice work together. She added that Darshan has worked really hard on the song keeping her vocal texture and tone in mind which has made it even more beautiful. She also revealed that she has a positive feeling for the song which will be releasing on May 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App