Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Hatt Ja Tau, Sapna Choudhary's top 5 songs: Haryanavi bombshell Sapna Choudhary's all songs from Teri Ankhon Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab To Hatt Ja Tau trends like crazy, her each song garnered more than 200 million views and not just that her fans flooded the comment section with love and appraise. If you are a true Sapna fan then here are the top 5 songs which will blow your mind.

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Hatt Ja Tau, Sapna Choudhary’s top 5 songs: Dancer who’s songs trends on social media with more than million of views, her latka jhataks has won million of hearts which gave her a mega entry in India’s biggest reality TV show Big Boss 11, from Teri Ankhon Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab To Hatt Ja Tau she stormed the internet with these songs Yes! she is none other than Haryana’s dancing queen Sapna Choudhary.

The Haryanvi bombshell Sapna Choudhary needs no recognization, but for those who still didn’t know her, just Google it Teri Ankhyon Ka Kajal, the views on the song will explain all. Sapna the charmer of Haryana and not only that the diva is very much popular in the states like Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or the let’s correct it, the Nation.

The stunner has performed in various stage shows and in her earlier struggle days she use to perform in state dance shows but soon her name bugled in the entire nation and she entered into India’s biggest television show Big Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan, her strong persona and straight forward communication skills gave more popularity to her.

However, the dancer in her earlier struggle days was harassed by many people, which forced her to end up her life, but destiny has another plan for her and just after the recovery the diva was offered the Big Boss 11 show, which gave wings to her dream, she never looked back again and with full force and passion entered into the glamour world, worked in Bollywood’s A+ films like Nanu Ki Jaanu, Bhangover, Veere Ki Wedding, Friendship Side Effects and many more to go for the beautiful lass.

Sapna’s rags to riches journey totally reflect that time changes and dreams do come true as Sapna is the live example to it from Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Hatt Ja Tau she marked her self as the best Indian dancer anyone could have. The diva truly knows her way and sky is the only limit for her.

Here are Top 5 Sapna Chaudhary songs which will make you fell for her again and again:

