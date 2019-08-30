Tim Miller Deadpool's director is all set for his mega-machine sci-fi film Terminator-Dark Fate, the film is to be released on November 1 and is back with Linda Hamilton who is back as Sarah Connor to save the city with The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is out and it is definitely the crunch time for the mega-machine movie. The Terminator franchise is back with its classic flavor and Linda Hamilton who is returning as Sarah Connor. This trailer looks promising as Sarah is back after 27 years and Mackenzie Davis is informing her that she may have changed the future but she didn’t change everyone’s fate.

The mission of this dark fate is to protect a young girl Dani Ramos from Luna’s Rev-9 modified liquid metal, which has been sent from the future by Skynet. If the young girl dies, no one will be saved. Arnold Schwarzenegger the Terminator is also back and is joining the team with his action-packed moments to save the city.

The film is directed by Tim Miller, the director who made his directing debut with Deadpool is now on Terminator-Dark Fate. Miller told Entertainment Weekly in July 2019 that he doesn’t think the movies that came after were really explored in a clean way that we believe it should be in, but now it makes perfect sense for Sarah to be the one to face the consequences since it was her choices, to begin with.

The trailer was released Thursday evening and has left the audience with the thrill and excitement and we couldn’t be more happy to see Sarah back. Terminator Dark Fate is all set for its judgment day in theatres on November 1 and we will see how Sarah will save the young girl and the city.

