Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Tamil sports drama Test starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth premiered on Netflix on April 4. While performances are praised, reviews are mixed over the plot.

The highly awaited Tamil sports drama ‘Test’ has finally been released on Netflix today, April 4, 2025, and features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. Directed by S. Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios, the film has sparked a wave of discussions on social media, with viewers sharing mixed reactions.

While many viewers appreciated the lead performances, others found the storyline lacking in entertainment and engagement.

Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth Praised for Performances

Among the most celebrated aspects of Test is the emotional and powerful portrayal by Nayanthara, who plays Kumudha. One social media user posted, “#Nayanthara excelled this emotional role as Kumudha.. Sooo good to see her power-packed performance.”

Another review highlighted the strength of the cast, stating: “In some movies, it’s the performances that hold your attention throughout—and that’s what makes #Test worth a watch. Brilliant performances by #Nayanthara, #Siddharth, and especially #RMadhavan elevate the uneven and dragged-out screenplay.”

Mixed Audience Reactions: Plot Receives Criticism

Despite the strong performances, not all feedback was positive. Several viewers expressed disappointment with the overall execution of the plot.

One viewer tweeted, “#Test is totally OUT OF FORM in terms of entertainment and engagement.” Another user commented, “It’s really funny that a country obsessed with cricket can’t make a half-decent movie about it.”

A critical viewer added, “No matter how good the actors are, they can’t save a movie that doesn’t have a soul. #TESTOnNetflix is just that.”

#TEST

Big congratulations to @sash041075 and team #Test A powerful, heartfelt debut that beautifully brings together ambition, sacrifice, and human spirit. Wishing the film great success. pic.twitter.com/gGwkGquqXe — Red (@elredkumar) April 4, 2025

Struggled through Test, a film with an interesting one-line idea and three solid performers, but reduced to an absolute mess. Review in @t2telegraph https://t.co/O3ddK6PStG — Priyanka Roy (@priyankaroy2706) April 4, 2025

#Test – A Sports based drama with family sentiment. Slow first half, poor screenplay and BGM. Watchable worth only for maddy and nayan Verdict: A Average Game Rating : 2.5/5#TestReview #Madhavan #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/RMSbcM0rhV — Cine Murugan (@anandviswajit) April 4, 2025

Storyline: A Blend of Emotion and Struggle

The film Test revolves around three key characters:

Arjun, a professional Test cricketer

Saravanan, a scientist

Kumudha, Saravanan’s wife

The storyline explores how their individual lives take dramatic turns and how each of them faces emotional challenges as their worlds begin to fall apart. The emotional core of the film is strong, although many felt the screenplay could have been tighter.

The movie is co-written by Suman Kumar and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

Streaming Now on Netflix

Test is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and fans of Tamil cinema or sports dramas can watch it now. While the film has polarized viewers, it remains a noteworthy release for fans of its leading stars.

