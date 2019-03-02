Badhaai Ho Director Amit Sharma will soon begin with his next project, which is a sports biopic film. In a small interview, the director revealed that the film will feature lead actor Ajay Devgn and the film will be based on golden years of Indian Football era in the years 1951 to 1962.

Recently, Badhaai ho director Amit Sharma is all set to begin the shooting for his next movie, which is said to be a sports biopic with Ajay Devgn in May or June. Director Amit revealed this while interacting with media on ITCH Summit 2019. He said that his next movie will be based on Indian football era between 1951 to 1962. As per reports, the lead actor Ajay Devgn will portray the role of Indian National football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. He further added upon saying that, people go and watch for films that are rich in content, with a unique storyline. He said that makers need to tap the right points in order to create a buzz around. Talking about the director Amit Sharma, he did his debut in the directorial field with the movie Tevar, which features Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha but unfortunately, the film failed to impress the audience till that level.

Trying his talent well, the director again opted for his second film Badhaai Ho, which hitted the right tracks and impressed its audience. The movie was a comedy-drama film, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and many others. The movie further ranked to be the highest grossing Bollywood film. Talking about his sports biopic, the movie is produced by Boney Kapoor and Akash Chawla’s Freshlime Films which will go floors in the next few months.

