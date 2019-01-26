The much-anticipated movie of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray has been released worldwide. The movie has collected Rs 6 crores at the box office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the same on Twitter. He wrote that Thackeray's Marathi version has performed well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui -starrer the political biopic Thackeray has been released worldwide and the movie has received a decent start on an opening day at the box-office. The movie has collected Rs 6 crores at the Indian box office. Informing the same on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that Thackeray has scored in Maharashtra specifically. Marathi version has collected very well. Republic Day holiday should help escalate its biz. On an opening day, Friday it collected Rs 6 cr. India.

The film is facing stiff competition with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. According to Taran Adarsh, this film picked up after an ordinary/dull start in the morning. On Friday, it collected a total of Rs. 8.75 cr. in India. Hoping to receive a good collection on Republic Day holiday, Taran Adarsh mentioned that the holiday can give a big turn around.

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning… #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround… Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls… Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019

According to film critic Raja Sen from Hindustan times, Thackeray is an alarming film, one that works only as a cautionary tale about how ugly hate speech can be. However, saying revolting things does not make a revolutionary.

The film is based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. After the film’s release, Shiv Sena workers staged a protest outside a theatre in Vashi for not displaying the posters of the film inside the theatre. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the movie has been written by Sanjay Raut. The film also stars Amrita Rao, Laxman Singh Rajput and Radha Sagar.

Similarly, film critic Saibal Chatterjee has given Thackeray 1.5 stars out of five. However, he had praised the film’s lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in the film.

