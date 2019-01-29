Thackeray box office collection Day 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray emerged to receive mixed reactions from its audience. Though the lead role of the movie received a lot of praise but the movie is currently struggling hard at the box office due to Manikarnika and Uri. Till now the film has earned Rs 22.90 crore.

Thackeray box office collection Day 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Thackeray is currently struggling at the Box office. Despite receiving so much appreciation for the lead actors acting, the film could not do wonders. All most all the actors and directors including Rohit Shetty to Shatrughan Sinha tweeted in order to praise the outstanding acting of the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film. The movie was released on January 25, 2019, and earned approximately Rs 6 crore on its opening day. It earned Rs 10 crore on Saturday which was the second day and subsequently Rs 6.90 crore on its third day. In all the movie has till now earned Rs 22.90 crore.

Thackeray is a biopic which is based on the Shiv Sena’s founder Bal Thackeray. In the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Thackeray and also stars Amrita Rao as Thackeray’s wife in the story. Meanwhile, the film was also released in Marathi version which was dominating the markets with superb biz. The two hours and nineteen minutes political flick has till now received mixed reactions from the critics but the movie has created a buzz around, among Shiv Sena people and Bollywood.

#Thackeray has a healthy weekend… #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

The Marathi version has created a huge market in Maharashtra and as per reports, the Hindi screening will be replaced by the Marathi in the state. It is also said that like Sairat, Thackeray can also become a blockbuster Marathi film. As per various trade analysts, the movie will face stiff competition at the Box Office due to Manikarnika and Uri in the coming weekend.

