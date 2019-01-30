Thackeray box office collection Day 5: The movie has broken all box office collection predictions and is going strong at the box office. It has earned more than Rs 28 crores and is soon going to earn Rs 30 crores. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role and Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles. In comparison to Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has earned Rs 50 crores at the box office.

Thackeray box office collection Day 5: One of the most awaited movies of the year Bal Thackeray biopic is out and is going strong at the box office. The bilingual movie in totality has earned more than Rs 28 crores at the box office and interestingly Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi- Kangana Ranaut starrer has not affected the biopic collections much. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead role and has intrigued audiences all over the country. Recently, biz analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the collection data. As per the data, Thackeray has earned Rs 23.25 crores on weekend 1, Rs 2.75 crores on Monday and Rs 2.22 crores yesterday on Tuesday.

As the film has beaten all box office collection predictions and has been loved by the fans, soon at this rate the biopic is going to cross Rs 30 crores. The biopic of former politician Bal Thackeray marks as the second biographical film based on Indian politician in quick succession to Anupam Kher starrer- The Accidental Prime Minister which was based on our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Thackeray also features Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie has received 3 stars from most of the movie critics but as per the audience, the movie is a super hit film. The movie has been made in both Hindi and Marathi language. Take a look at the post here:

