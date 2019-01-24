Finally, the much-anticipated film Thackeray which is based on the life of Bal Thackeray will quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans on January 25, 2019. As per some reports, Bollywood celebrities and directors like Rohit Shetty and Shoojit Sircar who watched the movie on Wednesday couldn’t stop praising the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is portraying the role of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the film. Recently, Shoojit Sircar took to their official Twitter handle to share their views on the film. He quoted that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry and has very sharp skills to understand the character and indulges into it very fast.
Further Rohit Shetty interacted with the media on the screening sets of the movie, Wednesday night and said that the lead actor has fabulously portrayed the role of Balasaheb. He further quoted that it is the core responsibility of the actor to depict the role with full responsibility and portray the character of a public figure. It seems that everyone will quote the same thing about the film as the actor’s performance is worth a watch and is well appreciated.
After viewing the film, the admirers just couldn’t stop appreciating the performance of the actor. Not just this Shatrughan Sinha also took to his official Twitter handle to share his response and said that Siddiqui has done full justice to his role and character.
