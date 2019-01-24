Recently, the Bollywood director and actor Shoojit Sircar and Shatrughan Sinha took to their official Twitter handles to share the response after watching the movie Thackeray which is based on the life of Shiv Sena's founder Bal Thackeray. All of them couldn't stop praising the outstanding performance of the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is portraying the role of Bal Thackeray. They further said that it is very important for the actor to understand the role and depict the role of a public figure.

Finally, the much-anticipated film Thackeray which is based on the life of Bal Thackeray will quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans on January 25, 2019. As per some reports, Bollywood celebrities and directors like Rohit Shetty and Shoojit Sircar who watched the movie on Wednesday couldn’t stop praising the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is portraying the role of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the film. Recently, Shoojit Sircar took to their official Twitter handle to share their views on the film. He quoted that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood industry and has very sharp skills to understand the character and indulges into it very fast.

Further Rohit Shetty interacted with the media on the screening sets of the movie, Wednesday night and said that the lead actor has fabulously portrayed the role of Balasaheb. He further quoted that it is the core responsibility of the actor to depict the role with full responsibility and portray the character of a public figure. It seems that everyone will quote the same thing about the film as the actor’s performance is worth a watch and is well appreciated.

Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977 . — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 24, 2019

As a tribute to his memory, a film, 'Thackeray' a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan'19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 24, 2019

After viewing the film, the admirers just couldn’t stop appreciating the performance of the actor. Not just this Shatrughan Sinha also took to his official Twitter handle to share his response and said that Siddiqui has done full justice to his role and character.

