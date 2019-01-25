Thackeray movie review: Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui has released alongside Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika this week. Helmed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rauters Entertainment and Carnival Pictures, Thackeray is based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. As the film hits the screens today, the film has got mixed reviews from the film critics.

It is another Friday and two new Bollywood films namely Thackeray and Manikarnika have hit the theatrical screens. Based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles. Releasing in over 4000 screens, Thackeray has been directed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rauters Entertainment and Carnival Pictures.

Giving the film 2.5 stars, Film critic Aarty Iyengar in her review for Times Now noted that Thackeray is another film that aims to whitewash the image of the politician. Drawing a line between diplomacy and truth, Thackeray seems to be more inclined towards diplomacy and is a film that would be loved by the fans of Balasaheb.

Film critic Rohit Vats in his review for News18 has said that while Nawazuddin plays the part of Balasaheb Thackeray with absolute zeal, the makers of the film do not step away from propagating the bold views of the politician that can be divisive in nature.

In her review, Film critic Rachit Gupta has given the film 3 stars. Noting that Thackeray showcases the appreciated and the not so appreciated aspects of the politician’s life, the film witnesses an impressive performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rises above a screenplay that is inconsistent.

While the verdict of film critics is out for both the films, it is yet to seen how the audience reacts to the two diverse and interesting biopic. Would Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray manage to give a stiff competition to Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus Manikarnika or not, is yet to be seen.

