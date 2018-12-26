Thackeray trailer: Get ready to witness the life of political leader Balasaheb Thackeray on the big screen in 2019. The much-awaited trailer of Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been finally released today, i. e December 28. Scheduled to hit the big screen on January 25, the film will clash with Manikarnika, Super 30 and Cheat India at the box office.

After much anticipation, the trailer of Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao is finally out. Revolving around the life of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the trailer of the political biopic will keep you hooked throughout. Known for being a stellar performer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly the star of the trailer and delivers outstanding performance with a lot of conviction.

The 2 minutes 52-second trailer highlights the entry of Thackeray into politics, efforts to connect with the masses, his commitment to his state as well as the country and touches upon the Babri Masjid dispute. While Nawazuddin steals the show in every frame, Amrita Rao as his on-screen wife is forgettable and passable. With this, the credits must be given to the impressive dialogues and a strong screenplay.

Helmed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Carnival Motion Pictures and Sanjay Raut, Thackeray is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in two languages, i.e Hindi and Marathi on January 25, 2019. Interestingly, films like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

It would be interesting to note which film emerges as the audience’s favourite and leads the race at the box office.

