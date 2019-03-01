Thadam movie review: Actor Arun Vijay is recently up with his new project Thadam which has released today and is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry. Thadam is a Tamil action thriller film which is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar. The film features Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep in lead roles.

Arun Vijay’s film Thadam has created a lot of buzz in the industry since the trailer was launched and the fans can’t keep calm to watch the film. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie revolves around the concept of the hero playing twins. Many Tamil movies like Sivaji Ganesan, PU Chinnappa already follows the same concept, which is often considered as safe. Magizh has also followed the same path but with a slightly different angle. It is an action thriller film which features Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep and Smruthi Venkat in lead roles. In the movie, Arun plays two roles one of Ezhil ( who is a construction engineer) and other is Kavin ( who is a conman). In the story, Ezhil belongs from a rich family and falls in love with Deepika (Tanya), who is a film reviewer and is fed up from her job. The movie is filled with twist and turns and contains a good mystery.

Meanwhile, Vidya Pradeep needs a special appreciation because of her role that manages to hold the attention throughout. The director of the film has worked really hard to create that suspense and tension in the minds of the audience and holds the attention. Moreover, the last 20 minutes of the movie is like icing on the cake and will make you forget all the flaws of the story. After receiving praises in the movie predictions, the lead actor of the movie Arun Vijay also took to his official Twitter handle to thank the people for responses. Film critic Ramesh Bala called the film as a fantastic thriller and urged everyone to watch the film.

#Thadam is a Fantastic Thriller.. Don't miss it in Theaters.. Releasing today.. Best Wishes @arunvijayno1 Bro and Dir #MagizhThirumeni pic.twitter.com/yMGR4jdqAO — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 1, 2019

Ever thankful to my wonderful friends from PRESS & MEDIA who showered team #THADAM with such amazing positive reviews. 🙏🏻 'am feeling so humbled and thank you all once again for your continued support and encouragement that keeps me going.❤️#ThadamFromTomorrow 😘 pic.twitter.com/oL7zfLoXer — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) February 28, 2019

