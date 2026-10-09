Thai Actors Apologise After ‘Bollywood Hero’ Video Sparks Backlash: What Went Wrong In The Viral Clip? — Watch

A guessing game on a Thai television show has turned into an online controversy after a clip featuring actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit drew criticism from Indian viewers over its portrayal of Bollywood.







The video, taken from their appearance on A Thai Late-Night Show, began circulating widely on social media. In the segment, Fourth attempts to guess the phrase “Bollywood Hero” while blindfolded, with Gemini using gestures to help him identify the words.

What followed was intended as part of the game, but some viewers felt the exaggerated movements reduced Indian dance and cinema to familiar stereotypes. The criticism gathered momentum online, prompting both actors to address the controversy.

What Happened In The Viral ‘Bollywood Hero’ Video?

In the clip, Gemini tries to communicate the words “Bollywood Hero” without saying them aloud. Fourth, who is blindfolded, attempts to interpret the clues through a series of exaggerated head and neck movements, dramatic expressions and outstretched arms.

At one point, Fourth also sings “Dhoom Machale”, the popular song from the Bollywood film Dhoom. Gemini can be seen laughing during the exchange.

The segment was part of a guessing game, but the clip took on a different meaning once it began circulating beyond the show. For some viewers, the exaggerated gestures were not simply an attempt to act out a clue but a caricature of Indian performance styles.

Why Did The Clip Draw Backlash From Indian Viewers?

Several Indian viewers criticised the performance for relying on a narrow portrayal of Bollywood and Indian dance. Some described the gestures as culturally insensitive, while others questioned why such portrayals were treated as harmless comedy.

The debate also drew attention to the difference between Bollywood choreography and India’s many classical, folk and contemporary dance traditions. Bollywood itself incorporates a wide range of influences and cannot be reduced to a handful of exaggerated movements.

Gemini also faced criticism because he was seen laughing during the game. The reaction, however, reflected viewers’ interpretations of the clip; it does not by itself establish that either actor intended to insult Indian people or culture.

What Did Fourth Nattawat Say In His Apology?







Fourth spoke about the issue in a post on X on October 8. According to him, he has believed in equality and diversity and he was not at all trying to make fun of any race.

According to him, it was just a part of playing a game, but he understood that he might have hurt the sentiments of people. He apologized to people who got hurt by his actions, particularly Indian fans.

Did Gemini Norawit Also Apologise?

Yes. Gemini also issued an apology, acknowledging that his actions during the segment may have made people uncomfortable. He said he had no intention of laughing at or belittling a country, its culture or its people, and apologised to those affected.

The apologies came as the controversy widened beyond the original clip, with viewers debating how entertainment formats portray cultures outside their own.

What Is The Bigger Debate Behind The Controversy?

The scene raises the age-old question in international entertainment: at what point does an act of humour cross the line into stereotyping?

The problem for some people was not that a guessing game was performed in Bollywood style, but that Indian dance seemed to be portrayed by means of exaggerated gestures lacking any cultural significance. For others, this may just be seen as a game rather than a deliberate insult.

The difference is significant. The video and the public reaction may be analysed without necessarily knowing the private motives of the performers. The fact that the performers apologized shows that the performance offended some people.

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