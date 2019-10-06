Thala 60: After the huge success of blockbuster hits Vismasam and The Pink Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai, Thala 60 is said to go on floors this Diwali 2019! Check out tweets inside

Thala 60: After the massive success of The Pink Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar will be collaborating with director Boney Kapoor for another film, Thala 60, however untitled, the movie has already started creating a buzz among all Thala Ajith fans. If rumors are to be believed, the movie is said to go on floors this Diwali 2019, as the twitter page of Thala 60 states- Thala 60 pooja on October 25, which is one day prior to Diwali 2019!

Yesterday on October 5, 2019, makers of Thala 60 shared some photos from the Delhi rifle club where Ajith Kumar was seen posing along with some fans, captioning the tweet as Shooting starts soon, maybe the movie Thala 6o will have something to do with Thala Ajith’s love for speed and sports! Opting for an intense look, Thala Ajith has ditched his salt and pepper look and has totally changed himself to get into the role of the upcoming thriller drama movie Thala 60.

On August 29, the makers started the pre-production part of the movie with a customary pooja and as the main pooja is on October 25, 2019, the movie is rumored to begin from that day onwards. Talking about the storyline of the film, Boney Kapoor in an interview, revealed that the genre of Thala 60 is action, thriller, and suspense. Furthermore, when asked about Thala Ajith, he said that he got to know him more pleasantly and revealed that Ajith has an inkling towards speed and racing, so giving a hint about Thala 60’s backdrop, Boney Kapoor maiden production is set to be an action thriller movie!

Ajith Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of the south industry who has time and again proved his worth with blockbuster hits and his dapper looks. On the work front, he was last seen in The Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, marking as the first collaboration of Thala Ajith and Boney Kapoor, and now Thala 60 marks as their second venture.

