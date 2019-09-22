Ajith's Thala 60 is going to be the family entertainment film and will join in line after Viswasam and Vedalam, Thala's Nerkonda Paarvai was a super hit film which was produced by Boney Kapoor and was a remake of film Pink, Ajith recreated the role of Amitabh Bachchan from film Pink.

Thala 60 has marked the 60th movie of Ajith Kumar’s career and after Nerkondaa Paarvai, Superstar Ajith aka Thala is back with another family drama film. Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film Thala 60 of Ajith will be more in the lines of his previous family entertainment films like Viswasam and Vedalam, both of the films were blockbuster and Thala 60 will now be a hit, reaching film which will definitely mark the biggest blockbuster film of Thala Ajith in his career.

In this film Ajith will be seen in the new clean shaved look, there was a photo which took rounds on the internet as he was wearing black in it and was looking amazing in the clean shave look, he even lost the weight and was posing with a fan in that picture.

The film Thala 60 is produced by Boney Kapoor as the film marks the second produced film with Ajith, as Nerkonda Paarvai was the first film produced by Boney Kapoor and was the remake of the film Pink and showcased the courtroom drama in which Ajith recreated the role of Amitabh Bachchan from Pink.

After Nerkonda Paarvai, fans just can’t wait for Thala 60 in which Ajith is going to play the role of police cop, the film will be packed with action drama and Ajith has also lost weight for this film.

The rumours also say that Ajay Devgan is going to play the villain’s role in Thala 60 and if Ajay Devgan comes on board for the film he will be marking his debut for Tamil films.

Boney Kapoor in an interview also revealed that the film is going to be on Ajith’s love for speed and he just can’t wait to take him on board for Hindi films. Ajith will be doing his second film with Boney Kapoor production. Boney made his directorial debut in Tamil films with Nerkonda Paarvai, the film was directed by H. Vinoth.

