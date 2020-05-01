Actor Ajith Kumar, one of the most phenomenal and popular actor, today turned a year older. The actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today. On this special day, Thala’s fans and well wishers extended their wishes and blessings on social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

With thousands of birthday greetings and wishes, social media was flodded with Thala Ajith fans’ post and several hash tags like #HBDDearestThalaAJITH, #HBDThalaAJITH and #NanbarAjith were trending the charts.

Not just film industry celebrities, but politicians, sportsstars and others extended their heartfelt messages and wishes to the actor. Take a look at a few top tweets:

Harish kalyan wished Thalia saying “Birthday wishes to the one & only #Thala #AjithKumar! The mass hero who can make the fans go crazy just by his screen presence! The person who inspires us to do what we are passionate about! Wishing you only the best sir!” #HBDDearestThalaAJITH

Shanthnu Glowing star ஷாந்தனு Buddy said, “Wishing #Thala a very happy bday Yellow heart Humongous respect on this man for the person he is , wishing him a happy n positive year ahead !

Im sorry #ThalaFans I cudnt release this CDP the other day..I really wish I cud have but I had to respect Thala’s requestSmiling face with smiling eyes.”

SG Suryah tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the most handsome Indian movie star #Thala #Ajith !”

Happy birthday THALA. Such a honour to work with u. #HBDDearestThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com/FWR03i4VTF — Serge Crozon (@Nishanth_msd7) May 1, 2020

We heartily appreciate each and every Thala #Ajith sir fans for not involving in the outdoor activities at this toughest times. And, We also thank each & everyone for sending your warm wishes, making his day special. Thank u so much on behalf. | #HBDDearestThalaAJITH | pic.twitter.com/cs0YVb1sLw — Ajith – HBDThalaAjith (@ajithFC) May 1, 2020

Thala Ajith, who felt gracious by people’s wishes, greetings and blessings, thanked them for love and also requested fans not to put his photo as their Dps (display picture) at a time when the nation is fighting coronavirus.

However, fans celebrated their favorite star’s birthday with full enthusiasm by sharing posts on social media platforms.

