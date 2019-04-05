Actor Ajith Kumar who is also known as Thala will be teaming up with director Venkat Prabhu. The reports say that their next project will be Thala 60 or Thala 61 or it could be the sequel of Mankatha.

South superstar Ajith Kumar will be doing his next project with director Venkat Prabhu. The reports say that the film could be Thala 60 or Thala 61. Or it could be the sequel of Mankatha. A few days ago, Ajith Kumar wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

With this film, Vidya Balan is making her debut in Kollywood. While Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Rangaraj Pandey and Delhi Ganesh are in the cameo.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for Nerkonda Paarvai and Nirav Shah has done the cinematography. The film will hit the big screens on August 10, 2019.

Ajith’s does not decide his next project untill he completes his current one. But the speculations surfaced after Thala met the Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu recently at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

After their meeting on the sets of Nerkonda Paarvai, reports surfaced that both would be teaming up again for a new project. However, close aids to Ajith have denied such rumours.

Nerkonda Paarvai a remake of Pink

According to the reports, Nerkonda Paarvai is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Ajith Kumar is playing the character of a lawyer, which was played by Amitabh Bachchan. Shraddha Srinath will be playing Taapsee’s role.

Thala’s recent film Viswasam is doing great at the box-office, which was released on January 10 alongside Petta. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and is still running successfully in theatres of Tamil Nadu.

A source said that the storyline of the film has been retained, in fact, a few scenes have been added for Ajith and Vidya Balan. The dubbing work of the film will start in a few days.

