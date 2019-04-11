Tamil actor Thala Ajith has been offered three Bollywood actions films by Film producer Boney Kapoor. The film producer mentioned in his latest tweet that he has three action scripts for Thala Ajith and he hopes that the superstar will say yes to at least one of them. Boney Kapoor is also the producer of Thala Ajith's film Nerkonda Paaravai.

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Nerkonda Paaravai, might soon be seen making his Bollywood debut. Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor has offered three action film scripts to Thala Ajith and he hopes that the superstar will say yes to one to them. Boney Kapoor, who is also producing Thala Ajith’s film Nerkonda Paaravai, tweeted a few hours ago that he is feeling happy after watching rushes of Nerkonda Paaravai. Praising his performance, the film producer said that he has 3 action scripts for the Tamil actor and he hopes he says to at least one of them.

An acclaimed actor in Tamil Film Industry, it will be a treat for the fans if Thala Ajith decides to enter the Hindi Film Industry. Interestingly, Nerkonda Paaravai is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink that also starred Taapsee Pannu in a prominent role. In the film, Thala Ajith will be playing Big B’s role in the film. Meanwhile, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhrami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in key roles.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Recently, reports were rife that Gully Boy actor Kalki Koechlin has also been roped in and she has shot a rap song for the film. It was reported that Kalki will be seen in a dance number sung by a Malaysian woman rapper. Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to a daily and said that the makers wanted who has not done cameos before and Kalki fits the bill as she has not explored this space before.

Announcing the film Nerkonda Paaravai, Boney Kapoor had dedicated it to his wife and late actor Sridevi and said that it was her wish to see him collaborate with Thala Ajith. Nerkonda Paarvai has been directed by H Vinoth and will hit the screens in August.

