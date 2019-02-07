Latest box office charts have shown that the Siva directorial has earned over Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office and is expected to turn it into Rs 200 crore in the upcoming week. The film has broken records on Chennai city box office after making Rs 12.98 crore.

Ajith-starrer Viswasam has become the third highest grosser at the Tamil box office. The top two positions are still acquired by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer Robot sequel 2.0. After having a major face-off with Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, the film successfully managed to enter its fifth week sweeping some of the new releases at the box office. Reports have claimed that the Ajith starrer has also beaten Vijay starrer Mersal at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Latest box office charts have shown that the Siva directorial has earned over Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office and is expected to turn it into Rs 200 crore in the upcoming week. The film has broken records on Chennai city box office after making Rs 12.98 crore. Also at the Tamil Nadu box office, the film has crossed Rs 133. 53 crore. The reports have also highlighted that the film has done better business than Rajini’s Viswasam at the domestic box office of Tamil Nadu.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala recently took to his Twitter handle to confirm the success of the film. Here’s take a look at the post:

Coming to the film, the film is the fourth collaboration between the director and Ajith after Vedhalam, Veeram and Vivegam. The film features Nayanthara opposite Thala Ajith. In the other key roles. the film features Vivek, Thambi Ramaiah, Yogi Babu, Bose Venkat and Kovai Sarala.

The reports also point towards the possibility that the film might match the figures of Bahubali and Robot 2.0 in the coming weeks as there are no big releases lined up.

