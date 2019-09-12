Thalaivi: The much-anticipated film Thalaivi featuring Kangana Ranaut has been put on hold due to financial roadblock. The biopic is based on Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and in the film, Kangana will be seen as Jaya.

Thalaivi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with the announcement of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. The actor was seen preparing for the movie from past few days and even suggested the filmmakers to name the film Thalaivi in all languages as earlier makers decided to name the film Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. However, as per reports, it is expected that the film might be put on hold.

According to reports, makers of the film are not able to raise funds for the film and the biopic is supposed to be made in Rs 55 crores in all three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Judgementall Hai Kya actor will be paid an amount of Rs 20 crore for the film.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is making a web show on Jayalalithaa and has named the show as Queen. Now, the web series will have to wait for the movie to go on floors. The film was supposed to be shot from October end but with the financial roadblock, it will be postponed further. The film has been written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga which also features Richa Chadda and post that she will be seen in action-drama Dhaakad where the actor will play the role of a spy. She was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkumar Rao which was a dark comedy and garnered a positive response from fans. The movie collected good money on the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App