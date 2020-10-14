Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared a photo in which she could be seen performing yoga. In the post, the actress revealed that she had gained 20 kgs for her role and now she is getting back to her earlier size with the help of yoga.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who had gained 20 Kgs for playing the role of political stalwart and actor J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi,’ is currently sweating it out to get back to her “earlier size”. The ‘Queen’ actor took to Twitter early on Wednesday and posted a picture of herself performing a Yoga asana.

She complimented the picture with a note on how she is working to get back in shape as the shoot for the ‘Thalaivi,’ is very close to completion. “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility,” she tweeted.

Kangana also asked her followers if they are with her in the goal of attaining a fit lifestyle by utilising the morning time for physical exercises. “Waking up early and going for a jog/walk …. who all are with me?” her tweet further read.

I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk …. who all are with me ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4HP6jSRGq5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

The picture sees the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor maintaining the perfect balance as she performs a yoga asana dressed in multicoloured yoga shorts and a striped sports bra. Ranaut had gained over 20 kgs of weight to be able to fit in the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

