Kangana Ranaut's sister and the manager had uploaded a video on her twitter account, there we found Kangana to undergo for the prep of prothetic look, even the measurement process of this look is so suffocating.

Kangna Ranaut has to go under prosthetic prep for her upcoming film which is a biopic of Indian politician and actress Jayalalitha, she was the Iron Lady of India, Kangana Ranaut and makers are trying hard to make this film one of the best among all the biopics. kangana Ranaut had already marked a benchmark with her last biopic Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut had been criticized for her roles earlier but she always took stand with all boldness. Her sister Rangoli Chandel who is also manager to Kangana Ranaut miss no chance to take the stand of her sister. She had shared the videos and photos from Los Angeles where Kangana went for prosthetic preparation, there she added that there are some measurement videos, being an actor is so difficult, Kangana undergoes to such difficult and suffocating process which we cannot even watch.

Well the makers did not compromise with Kangana’s look and Jason Collins had been hired for the same, he had made things phenomenal already in films like Captain Marvel and other eye conic films. The process of transformation has been unveiled by the makers.

By looking at the pictures we can say that the actress has gone for extensive measurements for prosthetics. It had been revealed that Kangana is learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for the film Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore, the film is expected to get a huge form from South India. Fans are in dilemma after watching the video that how this prothetic look is relatable with the theme of the film and are eagerly waiting for the first look.

Kangana Ranaut had already marked her presence with her phenomenal characters in the films Fashion, Queen, Manikarnika, Rajjo, Tannu Weds Mannu, Revolver Rani and many more. The actress will be next seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Imali, Teju, Divine Lovers alongside Irrfan Khan.

