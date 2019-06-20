Thalapathy 63 first look poster: Millions of fans of Tamil megastar Vijay aka Ilaya Thalapathy are very happy as the first poster of his upcoming movie Thalapathy 63 will be out on June 21.

All the fans of Tamil superstar Vijay aka Ilaya Thalapathy are extremely excited as the first look poster of his upcoming Tamil movie Thalapathy 63 will be released by the makers of the film tomorrow—June 22. The producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi, shared a photo on Twitter announcing that the much-awaited first look poster of the Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 63 will be released on June 21 and the second look poster of the movie will be released on June 22, which is a very special day as it is the birthday of Thalapathy 63’s lead actor and Tamil star Vijay aka Ilaya Thalapathy.

It is a piece of great news for all the Vijay fans as, on his 54th birthday, the poster of one of his most awaited movies will be released. The movie is being helmed by ace Tamil filmmaker Atlee who has earlier given two blockbusters with Vijay titled Theri and Mersal.

Thalapathy 63 is being by co-produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh. Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama based on women football and stars Nayanthara as the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie.

21-06-19 / 5:59 pm will be the last time you will use the #Thalapathy63 .. After that it will be …………………. This first look will exceed all expectations #ThalapathyBDayCelebrations 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ZzLwIychvK — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) June 19, 2019

Thalapathy 63 also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollamma, and Rajkumar in supporting roles. Thalapathy 63 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and the music of the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman.

Thalapathy 63 is slated to hit the silver screen on October 27 this year. Fans are very excited to see the amazing chemistry between Vijay and Nayanthara.

