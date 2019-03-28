Thalapathy 63: Bollywood star Shah Rukh might appear in a cameo role in upcoming Tamil film Thalapathy 63. The sports drama film is directed by Atlee and is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. However, no official announcement is made by the makers of the film regarding this project.

It seems that Bollywood stars are following a trend by making their respective entries in South Indian films. From Akshay Kumar’s negative role in 2.0 to Alia Bhatt’s recent collaboration with SS Rajamouli for his film RRR, Bollywood is slowly making his way to the South Indian film industry. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood king khan, Shah Rukh Khan might make a cameo role in Vijay’s Tamil film Thalapathy 63. The sports film is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. Reports reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing in this film, but there is no official confirmation. Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero, which failed to impress fans and the critics. Sometime back, the reports also revealed that Shah Rukh will also appear in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha, however, the speculation ran rife.

Talking about the film, Thalapathy 63 is an entertainer film that will feature C. Joseph Vijay, who is professionally known as Vijay in the role of a football coach. However, no official announcement is made regarding this project. Though Shah Rukh Khan did not appear in any Tamil film till now, the actor has a big name in South. Long back, Shah Rukh had worked opposite Kollywood actor Ajith in his film Asoka. Not just this, the film also features Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in a negative role.

Shah Rukh Khan shared screens with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kai in his last release Zero. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Bauua Singh (short man), who go through a lot of problems in order to find his life partner. The film was produced on a budget of Rs 200 crore and emerged to be one of the most expensive films in Khan’s career. However, it cudn’t do wonders at the box office and earned on Rs 90 crore in the first seven days of its release. The film received mixed responses from the fans, while the critics praised the performance of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More