Thalapathy 64: Makers of the much-anticipated film Thalapathy 64 have come up with a new update today, Angamaly Diaries actor Antony Varghese will be a part of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan starrer.

Thalapathy 64: The much-awaited film Thalapathy 64 featuring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan is all set to go on floors by the month of October. The Tamil drama will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is slated to release next year. Recently, the makers of the film shared a new update on social media confirming Angamaly Diaries actor Antony Varghese will be a part of the film. The movie has been in headlines from the time it was announced and has created a lot of buzz on the internet among netizens.

Vijay starrer will be produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Today, filmmakers took to Twitter and shared the news of young and talented Antony Varghese joining the movie. Makers of the film have been announcing the cast of the movie one by one and a few days back they welcomed Vijay Sethupathi on board. Muparimanam actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj might be a part of the film but no official announcement of the same has been made yet.

The shooting of the film will start in October, it is confirmed that famous music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be seen working on the music of the film and cinematography will be handled by Sathya Sooran. Thalapathy 64 is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and it will be interesting to see powerful cast sharing the screen space. However, much information about the storyline has not been revealed by the makers yet.

On the work front, Malayalam actor Antony Varghese has worked in many films and is famous for being a part of Angamaly Diaries which was his debut film released in 2017. The actor has also worked in films in films including Aanapparambile Worldcup, Jallikettu and Swathandriam Ardharathriyil. Antony has bagged many awards for his amazing performance and now is all set to woo the audience from his upcoming Tamil flick Thalapathy 64.

