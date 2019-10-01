Thalapathy 64: After releasing the newest member of the cast of Thalapthy 64- Vijay Sethupathi, speculations are rife that the release date of Thalapathy 64 will be out today! Tune in for more updates!

Thalapathy 64: In about 20 minutes, the second announcement from Thalapathy 64 will go viral and as the fans eagerly wait for the news, speculations are rife that today is the day when makers will confirm the release date of Vijay’s 64th film Thalapathy 64. However, the news hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fingers crossed, we are sure everyone wants to know when will the movie release! With just stating Summer 2020 as the release date, fans have been flooding in questions on twitter and asking when would that be.

As we patiently wait for Bigil trailer to release, Thalapathy 64 is one news that has kept the fans calm and content. With Thalapathy Vijay’s next movie announcement been made a month back, Thalapathy 64, however untitled, is said to be one of the highest budget movies of the year starring some of the biggest names of the south industry. From Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan to Vijay Sethupathi being roped in for the role of an antagonist, Thalapthy 64 has created all the right buzz.

Keeping the buzz right, the makers for the first time decided to announce the details of the film step by step for three days in a row. Stating the release of Thalapathy 64, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and production house XB film creators, have made the anticipation of the release even higher with announcing tidbits from the movie in three different phases, yesterday being the first day, makers released the antagonist name- Vijay Sethupathi. Today marking the second day of the announcement, it is said that the release date will be announced by the makers.

The ever so versatile actor C Joseph Vijay popularly known by Thalapathy Vijay has taken up the role of a football coach and player, and interestingly would be seen playing a double role in the upcoming sports drama movie. With most of the details kept under wraps, it would be amazing to see the movie clash on Diwali 2019 with some of the biggest south releases and Bollywood ones!

