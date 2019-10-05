Thalapathy 64: Superstar Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 is the much-anticipated film of the coming year 2020. After the announcement of the actor Vijay Sethupathi's buzz that he has bagged the film, the latest news is that the shooting of the film has been kickstarted. Aadai director Rathna Kumar, has made an addition as the screenplay writer.

Thalapathy 64: Thalapathy 64 starring megastar Vijay is the much-awaited film of the tinsel town. Ever since the announcement has been made regarding the making of this film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to leave the fans curious for the film. After creating a buzz that the actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the film, now the latest update is that the shooting of the film has been begun. A traditional ceremony took place to begin the film’s shoot. Various reports have emerged that the Thalapathy 64 is expected to be a multi starrer.

Apart from the lead actor, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anthony Varghese Malavika Mohanan will also be seen in important roles. Not just that, Aadai director Rathna Kumar, has made an addition to the crew. he has joined the film crew as an additional screenplay writer.

Music direction has been done by music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has previously worked along with Thalapathy Vijay in the film Kaththi.

Also Read: Thalapathy 64: Muparimanam actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj roped in for Vijay starrer

Also Read: Thalapathy 64: Angamaly Diaries actor Antony Varghese to join Vijay starrer

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay 64: Title to release date, what will be announced by the makers today?

Lokesh Kanagaraj who is known for films such as Maanagaram and Kaithi will direct the film, Thalapathy 64 along with the actor Vijay in the lead role.

96 actor Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of a negative role in the film Thalapathy 64. Thalapathy 64 is yet to be released with its official title.

Thalapathy 64 is backed by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators. As per various reports, it is expected this film will release in the summer of 2020.

This film is produced by the businessman and Vijay’s relative Xavier Britto, who had earlier produced films like Senthoorapandi, Deva and Rasikan.

Actor Vijay has voiced his opinion several times. At Bigil’s audio launch, actor Vijay also took a dig at Tamil Nadu’s political situation. He said that people with the right skills should be employed in each industry. If the right person will be employed for the job in the right position, then all the issues will be solved.

Since Bigil is based on a footballer’s life journey. Vijay added that one can play politics in serval ways but do not let politics enter sports.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App