Thalapathy 64 update: The makers of Vijay Thalapathy, Antony Varghese, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer to make two big announcements today at 3 and 6 pm. It is expected that it can be a teaser, poster or release date of the film.

Today is the big day for all the fans of Vijay Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Antony Varghese as the makers of Thalapathy 64 are all set to make the major announcements today regarding the upcoming big film. Just a couple of days back the makers confessed that they will be making the big announcements related to the film. In the last two days, makers have revealed that Tamil megastar Vijay Sethupathi will also be an important part of the film and yesterday they revealed that Malayalam star Antony Varghese has also been roped for a major role in the film.

Following to which the makers took to Twitter just a few moments back to announce that there will be two major announcements made today, one at 3 pm and another at 6 pm, as today is the last day of their 3-day announcements. Well. everyone is curious to know that what it will be and fans are making the speculations that it can be a movie teaser, first film poster, release date or something big.

Before the last two official announcements by the makers i.e yesterday and day before yesterday, fans started tweeting with #Thalapthy64, #Thalapathy64Update, #XBFiImCreators and more and these hashtags started trending on the Twitter within a few minutes. Also, the same is expected to happen today as well when the two big announcements will be made.

In the film, Vijay Thalapthy will essay the role of a gangster and on the other hand, Sethupathi will be seen as an antagonist. The film is one of the much-anticipated films of the year and fans are waiting to watch the collaboration of mega Tamil stars. At current, Vijay Thalapathy is busy in the promotions of Thalapathy 63, titled Bigil that is slated for release on October 27, 2019.

