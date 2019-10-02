Thalapathy 64: Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has been roped to do a meaty role in the film Thalapathy 64, actor Shanthanu posted the update on his social media and thanked the producer of the film.

On Wednesday, the producers of the film Thalapathy 64 announced the third name which is going on board for the film is Shanathanu Bhagyaraj. The actor has appeared in a number of films and this time he is going to mark his iconic role in the most awaited film Thalapathy 64.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is a big fan of actor Vijay and is going to work with Vijay in this film. Shanthanu did a number of films and was last seen in the film Muparimanam and is nowadays busy with the shoot of the film Kasada Thapara, which is directed by Chimbu Deven.

Thalapathy 64 has started announcing the name for the film from Monday, and on Monday they announced that Vijay Sethupati is on board for the role of an antagonist in the film. Malavika Mohanan is all set to play the role of the lead actress in the film. Last night, the producers announced the name of Antony Verghese.

The actor Antony Vegrhese might play the role of villain in the film according to rumours. The film is going to carry a big budget for the film.

The film is produced by Xavier Britto and the team is prepared to announce the name of few more actors in coming days and the most awaited update will be announced by tomorrow.

Thalapathy 64 is taking the best actors in the film and is releasing the updates on the social media, and the social media is filled with fans messages and retweets about how excited they are about the release of the film.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, who is a young director in the industry and is marking the third film in his career. The film is all set to hit the cinemas next year by the summers.

