Thalapathy 64: The much-awaited film featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the main lead is all set to release in Summer 2020. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi was approached by filmmakers to play the lead antagonist in the film and it seems the actor has accepted the offer as Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter and shared the good news with a new poster of the film.

The upcoming Tamil drama will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Vijay starrer is expected to go on floors by the month of October. It is confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will be working on the music of the film and Sathya Sooran will be seen handling the cinematography. The female lead of Thalapathy 64 Malavika was roped in recently and now Vijay Sethupathi will also be a part of the film.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Bigil which is slated to release on October 27, 2019. The Tamil sports drama directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Ar Rehman and features Nayanthara in the female lead. Fans are looking forward to watching the film after watching songs and posters of sports drama. The movie will be Nayanthara and Vijay’s third collaboration. Sivaji actor Vivek will also be seen playing an important role in the film. It should be noted that Bigil will be Vijay’s third continuous Diwali release after the movies Mersal and Sarkar.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in upcoming periodical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on October 2 and has created a lot of buzz on internet after the release of songs and trailer. The actor was last seen in Rajinikanth’s film Petta which was a blockbuster hit and garnered a positive response from fans as well as film critics.

