Thalapathy 64: Today at 5 pm, the makers of the upcoming Tamil film officially announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen along with Vijay Thalapathy and it will be one of the biggest films of the Tamil film industry.

The first secret from the Thalapathy 64 has been revealed by the makers of the film today at 5 pm. As promised by the makers that they are going to make some major announcements today and not just today, but for next two days also, the major revelations are to be made by the makers regarding the film. Today makers officially confirmed that they have cast Vijay Sethupathi opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming film whose title is yet to be revealed.

Before the formal announcement regarding the upcoming film today, #Thalapathy64 started trending on number 1 on Twitter with so many tweets and hashtags. The film is going to be one of the biggest films in the Tamil film industry since it stars the two most popular actors in the industry. Fans are already so excited about the film and this announcement has boosted their excitement level for the film.

Talking about the 2 more days left for some major announcements, it is expected that the makers can announce the title of the film tomorrow at 5 pm as per their promise of 3 days 3 big announcements. Well, we are excited about the film’s title and some other important announcement will be made by the makers on the third day i.e. October 2, that can either be the release date of the film or the names of other actors in the lead role.

Makers made it a super-secret project without revealing anything about the film and now when the announcements are being made one by one, it has created curiosity among fans of the actors across the country. Both the Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay have a humongous fan base and the film is expected to break all the previous records. Now everyone is waiting for tomorrow’s major revelation by the makers.

It will be Marana Mass with #VijayvsVijay in #Thalapathy64 Their combination scenes will be electric.. Looking forward to it! #VJSjoinsThalapathy64 pic.twitter.com/JLW52nFFmE — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2019

