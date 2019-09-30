Thalapathy 64: Raising speculations and creating a buzz among all, the biggest news of the hour is that the announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's next is set to be made! Let's see what will be the news title or release date?

Ten minutes to Thalapathy’s 64th movie and the buzz is strong! Well, no details have been announced yet but the fans are going gaga over the fact that in just a few minutes the biggest details from Thalapathy Vijay’s 64th movie will be out! Trending on Twitter at number 2, it is believed that the name of the movie will be announced by the makers at 5 pm today. But that’s not what is capturing fans attention but the fact that for the next three days in a row every day at 5 pm details from Vijay’s next will be uploaded!

About a month back, XB Creators had announced about their collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, where they shared a poster with some interesting details as well! Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj the movie is set to release next year in summer 2020.

Sharing the news of something big coming up, entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his twitter handle where he tweeted- Get ready for major announcements from team #Thalapathy 64 for the next three days at 5 pm every evening. Planning something big for Vijay’s next, XB Film Creators will be announcing a few interesting details from Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Thalapthy 64.

Get ready for major announcements from Team #Thalapathy64 for the next 3 Days. Every evening at 5 PM starting from Today! — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) September 30, 2019

Apart from this, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in sports drama Bigil which is set to release this Diwali 2019. The sports drama will feature Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role and has created much buzz among the fans. The teaser is said to be released soon but the date hasn’t been confirmed yet, according to reports the movie trailer and teaser will be released simultaneously and can be expected to be out by October first week.

