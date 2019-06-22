Bigil first look poster out: The first look of actor Vijay's upcoming film Bigil has been shared by the maker. Tweeple have gone crazy and are like and sharing the first poster of Bigil. Actor Vijay is also celebrating his 45th birthday today.

Bigil first look poster out: Tamil actor Vijay also known as Thalapathy has turned 45 years today. On his special day, actor Vijay gave a wonderful surprise to his fans by sharing the poster of his upcoming film Bigil. Film directors Vignesh Shivan and Atlee extended their wishes to the actor on his special day. The makers have released the title of the movie along with the first look of the actor in upcoming film Bigil.

Initially, the movie was called Telepathy 63 by the fans and media before the title was announced by the Bigil team.

Bigil will see actor Vijay play a dual role- One as a football coach and the other as a local rowdy. If the rumors turn out to be true the actor will be leading a team of a female football team. The poster also reveals the actor wearing a 5 number jersey, with his name for the movie Micheal.

Since the major portion of the movie is shot in a football stadium, the filmmakers erected a stadium and for the same, the Bigil team has spent a massive amount of Rs 6 crore.

Directed by Atlee, the movie has the cast of Nayanthara who will be playing the leading lady, and actors like Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vivek, and Kathir.

Filmmaker Atlee is a fan of Rahman and therefore both Rahman Bigil decided to work together for the movie, Bigil.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on Deepavali.

The fans can’t get enough of Telepathy Vijay and therefore many theatres in south Indian states are showcasing Vijay’s hit movies like Mersal, Theri, and Sarkar during his birthday week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App