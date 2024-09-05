Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thalapathy Vijay Fans Celebrate, Pour Milk On Posters As ‘GOAT’ Hits Screens

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' released in theatres today, September 5 amid much fanfare and celebrations. Many fans gathered in theatres in Trichy to watch the film.

Thalapathy Vijay Fans Celebrate, Pour Milk On Posters As ‘GOAT’ Hits Screens

Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘GOAT’ released in theatres today, September 5 amid much fanfare and celebrations. Many fans gathered in theatres in Trichy to watch the film.

They were seen dancing to the beats of the dhols. Vijay’s fans expressed their love for the actor by pouring milk on his banners outside Rohini Theatre in Chennai.

A 10-year-old girl said, “I am a big fan of actor Vijay..so I have come to see the film.”

Another fan added that she was excited about the movie and was eagerly waiting to watch her “favourite star” on-screen.

MUST READ | Producer Archana Kalpathi Shares Unseen Photo with Vijay On ‘GOAT’ Release Day

Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his ‘GOAT’ film. The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay’s double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

‘GOAT’ is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama ‘Leo’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ALSO READ | ‘GOAT’ Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction : Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Open On A Sensational Note | Exclusive

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:

GOAT GOAT film release date Thalapathy Vijay Venkat Prabhu director
addBlock

Recent Post

Manipur CM Calls Drone Attacks ‘Acts Of Terrorism’, Forms Investigation Panel

Manipur CM Calls Drone Attacks ‘Acts Of Terrorism’, Forms Investigation Panel

India’s Military Blueprint For Theater Commands Nears Final Approval At Joint Commanders’ Conference

India’s Military Blueprint For Theater Commands Nears Final Approval At Joint Commanders’ Conference

Mitchell Marsh On Australia Beating Scotland In T20I Series Opener: Nice To Start With A Win

Mitchell Marsh On Australia Beating Scotland In T20I Series Opener: Nice To Start With A...

Major Shifts In BJP Haryana Assembly Polls List: Who’s In And Who’s Out

Major Shifts In BJP Haryana Assembly Polls List: Who’s In And Who’s Out

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Violence Erupts During Reclaim The Night Protest At Cooch Behar

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Violence Erupts During Reclaim The Night Protest At Cooch Behar

Indian Stocks Open In Green, But Volatility Will Remain For Tomorrow’s US Employment Data

Indian Stocks Open In Green, But Volatility Will Remain For Tomorrow’s US Employment Data

Watch: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Upcoming Test Series

Watch: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Delhi For Upcoming Test Series

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox