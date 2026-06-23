Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

Vijay Viral Scene: In a scene straight out of a movie, actor-turned-political-chief-minister C. Joseph Vijay delivered a theatrical finale to his impassioned speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Amidst empty seats belonging to the opposition parties after their walkout, Vijay, seeking permission from the Speaker, gave a viral hand signal gesture that was first made famous by his predecessor, M.K. Stalin.

What did CM Vijay do in the viral video?

Towards the latter part of his speech, Vijay realized that the lawmakers of DMK party were out of the chamber. He paused from his speech, gestured towards the empty opposition benches, and directly addressed J.C.D. Prabhakar, the Speaker.

“I wanted to enact this little bit in the presence of the DMK members. But they have all walked out. Can I make the gesture, with your permission?” Vijay asked the Chair.

Without hesitation, the Speaker Prabhakar allowed the performance. In his trademark Hollywood smile, the celebrity performed a rapid slash down with his hands, a clear copy of what was done by Stalin not too long ago. This surprising performance earned him a round of applause and table-thumping from the benches of the treasury.

The Story Behind the Viral Hand Gesture

While the dramatic manner of performing the action was quintessentially Kollywood, the idea behind the action came from a real-life political meme.

Back earlier this year, a video of M.K. Stalin became viral after he exited from DMK’s office premises following extensive discussions about seat sharing. When journalists pelted questions at him whether the matter had been sorted out, Stalin made a quick slashing gesture with his hand.

Despite clarifying later on that it was nothing but a momentary gesture meant to denote “everything is settled,” the social media went wild over the viral video. With Vijay’s use of the same gesture to the empty benches of opposition, he successfully conveyed that the debate had finally “come to an end.”

What is Vijay’s Next Movie? Everything We Know About ‘Jana Nayagan’

While Vijay is managing his worldly duties well, his fans continue to be obsessed with his last performance in the film industry. The large number of fans that the actor has amassed are eagerly awaiting his last film, which will be the 69th one.



What is the Release Date for ‘Jana Nayagan’?

Pongal release of Jana Nayagan was planned to take place in a grand manner on January 9, 2026. But due to some complications with the CBFC clearance and leak of parts of the movie on the Internet, the date had been put off until later.

According to the producer of KVN productions, Venkat K. Narayana, the censorship process is coming to its end very soon. It is highly expected that the movie will be released in theaters globally towards the end of June or early July 2026.

Cast, Crew, and Plot of Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan (whose name means ‘People’s Hero’) is an action-packed political thriller. The movie is a huge, multistarrer potboiler with a stellar cast, comprising:

The Villain: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the role of antagonist for Vijay.

The Leading Ladies: Once again, Pooja Hegde appears along with newcomer Mamitha Baiju.

The Cast: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani are among other stars appearing in the movie.

The Music: The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who gives Vijay his biggest musical send-off with big songs like ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ and ‘Oru Pere Varalaaru’.

The movie is a complete remake of the hit Telugu movie, Bhagavanth Kesari (released in 2023). It is the definite end of Vijay’s record-breaking 33-year tenure as an actor in the film industry before retiring from it.

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