Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

Real-life meets the reel life! Thalapathy Vijay brought pure cinema to the Tamil Nadu Assembly by pulling off a classic hero moment. Watch how the superstar used rival M.K. Stalin’s viral hand gesture after a major walkout, plus get the absolute latest release updates on his final blockbuster, Jana Nayagan.

C.Joseph Vijay, Image Credits- ANI
C.Joseph Vijay, Image Credits- ANI

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 18:24 IST

Vijay Viral Scene: In a scene straight out of a movie, actor-turned-political-chief-minister C. Joseph Vijay delivered a theatrical finale to his impassioned speech in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Amidst empty seats belonging to the opposition parties after their walkout, Vijay, seeking permission from the Speaker, gave a viral hand signal gesture that was first made famous by his predecessor, M.K. Stalin.

You Might Be Interested In

What did CM Vijay do in the viral video?

Towards the latter part of his speech, Vijay realized that the lawmakers of DMK party were out of the chamber. He paused from his speech, gestured towards the empty opposition benches, and directly addressed J.C.D. Prabhakar, the Speaker.

“I wanted to enact this little bit in the presence of the DMK members. But they have all walked out. Can I make the gesture, with your permission?” Vijay asked the Chair.

Without hesitation, the Speaker Prabhakar allowed the performance. In his trademark Hollywood smile, the celebrity performed a rapid slash down with his hands, a clear copy of what was done by Stalin not too long ago. This surprising performance earned him a round of applause and table-thumping from the benches of the treasury.

The Story Behind the Viral Hand Gesture

While the dramatic manner of performing the action was quintessentially Kollywood, the idea behind the action came from a real-life political meme.

Back earlier this year, a video of M.K. Stalin became viral after he exited from DMK’s office premises following extensive discussions about seat sharing. When journalists pelted questions at him whether the matter had been sorted out, Stalin made a quick slashing gesture with his hand.

Despite clarifying later on that it was nothing but a momentary gesture meant to denote “everything is settled,” the social media went wild over the viral video. With Vijay’s use of the same gesture to the empty benches of opposition, he successfully conveyed that the debate had finally “come to an end.”

What is Vijay’s Next Movie? Everything We Know About ‘Jana Nayagan’

While Vijay is managing his worldly duties well, his fans continue to be obsessed with his last performance in the film industry. The large number of fans that the actor has amassed are eagerly awaiting his last film, which will be the 69th one.

What is the Release Date for ‘Jana Nayagan’?

Pongal release of Jana Nayagan was planned to take place in a grand manner on January 9, 2026. But due to some complications with the CBFC clearance and leak of parts of the movie on the Internet, the date had been put off until later.

According to the producer of KVN productions, Venkat K. Narayana, the censorship process is coming to its end very soon. It is highly expected that the movie will be released in theaters globally towards the end of June or early July 2026.

Cast, Crew, and Plot of Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan (whose name means ‘People’s Hero’) is an action-packed political thriller. The movie is a huge, multistarrer potboiler with a stellar cast, comprising:

  • The Villain: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the role of antagonist for Vijay.

  • The Leading Ladies: Once again, Pooja Hegde appears along with newcomer Mamitha Baiju.

  • The Cast: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani are among other stars appearing in the movie.

  • The Music: The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who gives Vijay his biggest musical send-off with big songs like ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ and ‘Oru Pere Varalaaru’.

The movie is a complete remake of the hit Telugu movie, Bhagavanth Kesari (released in 2023). It is the definite end of Vijay’s record-breaking 33-year tenure as an actor in the film industry before retiring from it.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Pregnant? Did Chiranjeevi Confirm Her Pregnancy? Here is What We Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture
Tags: Assembly GestureCM VijayJana Nayagan releaseThalapathy 69

RELATED News

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

Ramayana Star Ravi Dubey Breaks Silence On Sky-High Expectations From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer: ‘Wait With Faith’

‘She Calls Me Peddi Now’: Ram Charan Shares Adorable Story About Daughter Klin Kaara

LATEST NEWS

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions?

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture
Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture
Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture
Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

QUICK LINKS