Thalapathy Vijay has broken all the records on social media as he is trending on number one since his film Bigil has released. The actor earned a lot of appreciation for his film and his incredible performance. Social media users did not keep calm after watching him performing so good. He has been trending by his fans with different hashtags each day, today Thalapathy Vijay’s fans start a trend forever social media king Vijay and also Thalapathy Vijay fans dominating twitter.

Vijay took less initiative on social media sites but his fans never let him disconnect with social media as they always keep him in a trend. In the past few weeks, Thalapth Vijay remains the highest time trending names among all Bollywood actors and other Indian cinema actors. He even did not let any politician come on the trending list more than him. Whereas, all the credit goes to the fans of Thalapathy.

In recent weeks, Thalapathy Vijay has given the best film of his entire journey and made the audience crazy for him. The audience watches Bigil on the repeat mode and enjoyed it a lot. The film was a blockbuster hit and break all box office records. Now, actor Vijay is working on his 64 films which have not been titled. Thalapathy 64 is shooting on different places to give the real essence of the film. There are other many actors who have been joined by Vijay to make the film extraordinary.

We are at TOP asusual 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Dear Kiddo's go & sleep 😉😉😉#ForeverSocialMediaKingVIJAY pic.twitter.com/oreqx2XQH3 — vιgηεsн (@VickyVjMsd) November 13, 2019

Thalapathy Vijay never comes forward for the extreme promotion of the film, as he has full faith in his fans and has trust in the audience who is watching him on theaters. Bigil has become the highest grosser film of 2019 in Tamil. And now the film has crossed all the borders worldwide. Thalapthy 64 is all set to give competition to Thalapthy 63.

