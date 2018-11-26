Atlee has roped in Nayanthara opposite Vijay making it already the most talked-about cast. The excitement of seeing them together again on the screen can be noticed from the audience reaction. The movie will have its music composed by AR Rahman. The shooting for the movie will probably start from the December of 2018, so the fans don't have to wait much.

One of the most awaited pairings of south Indian film industry will finally be seen again in Atlee’s film. The mind-blowing cast of the movie includes lady superstar Nayanthara and Thalapathy Vijay together. The gorgeous lady will be filmed with Vijay for this upcoming movie. This movie will be perhaps the 63rd movie of Vijaya’s career including multiple hits with Atlee’s collaboration.

One of the most exciting pair of Nayanthara and Vijay will be seen together after 10 long years in an Atlee’s direction. The last movie they did together was Villu and now they will be romancing each other in this upcoming movie.While Nayanthara has been hitting the box-office hard with blockbusters like Imaikkaa Nodiga, this movie will be Vijay’s third blockbuster with Atlee. After doing Theri and Mersal both with Atlee, Vijay is heading towards his thirds project with him in a row.

Atlee has roped in Nayanthara opposite Vijay making it already the most talked-about cast. The excitement of seeing them together again on the screen can be noticed from the audience reaction. The movie will have its music composed by AR Rahman. The shooting for the movie will probably start from the December of 2018, so the fans don’t have to wait much.

Nayanthara is one of the most loved and adored ladies of the south Indian film industry. The lady superstar is not only known for her superb acting skills but also for her beauty. Talking about another superstar Vijay, he is basking appreciation for his latest blockbuster Sarkar, helmed by AR Murugadoss. But this news of Nayanthara and Vijay coming together again has taken the internet by a storm and the fans certainly can’t keep calm about it. See yourself!

Thats a huge surprise!! #Nayanthara in #Thalapathy63. After a decade Vijay and Nayan in a film. Except Ballelaka, cant think of Nayan's presence in ARR's music before, so we can expect some visual treat😍😍❤ Great job @archanakalpathi @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/twZxpnYfKS — Dheeran♡ (@Dheeran21) November 25, 2018

#Thalapathy63 main heroine will be our #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara Back to back Movie with #Thala's #Viswasam and #Thalapathy's Current project… She has a great year in 2019 — Mʏꜱᴛᴇʀʏ Mᴀᴅʜᴀɴ (@MysteryMadhan) November 25, 2018

The movie is yet to be title and it will be bankrolled by AGS Cinemas. It was AGS CEO Archana Kalpathi who revealed the big news of Nayanthara bagging the role. She also said that the role demands a lot so the actor needs to be strong and smart to add strength to the storyline.

A heroine needs to be Strong, Smart and add Strength to the Story AGS is super happy to announce that our very own #Nayan has come on board #Thalapathy63 Like all fans I am super excited to see our #Thalapathy #Nayan combo on screen after a longtime ⁦⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ #Ags pic.twitter.com/krrla9cBuU — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 25, 2018

