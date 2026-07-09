Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Secures ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC After Months of Delay

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan, has finally been issued an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC website has uploaded the film’s official certificate alongside crucial details, including its total runtime. However, the board has not yet uploaded the specific list of scenes that were cut or modified. The film was originally scheduled for a January 9 release ahead of the Pongal festival, but objections raised by a member of the examining committee delayed the issuance of the certificate for several months.

Vijay’s Farewell Movie Delayed Amid Political Transition

As his final appearance as an actor before transitioning fully into politics, the issuance of the ‘A’ certificate means Jana Nayagan will finally hit theatres soon. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film was initially slated for release before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The 7-month delay caused a sense of resentment among Vijay’s fans, who have been eagerly waiting for their favorite star’s farewell movie. Vijay fans were closely analyzing everything from the first-look poster to the music. During this period of uncertainty, numerous release date rumors circulated across social media.

Chief Minister Vijay to Watch ‘Jana Nayagan’ as Tamil Nadu’s Leader

In a historic political turn, Vijay will now watch his farewell film as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Following a massive victory in the assembly elections, his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as a dominant regional force in the state. The actor-turned-politician won 108 seats, effectively disrupting decades of traditional Dravidian duopoly in the state’s politics. In a recent assembly speech, Vijay noted that he had moved directly from film sets to active politics. The rapid success of the TVK has fundamentally altered Tamil Nadu’s political dynamics, with many supporters and veteran leaders from established parties switching their loyalties to his leadership.

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