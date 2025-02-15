Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel crosses ₹68.5 crore worldwide in 8 days. Despite a strong start, the film struggles to sustain momentum. Check box office details!

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest Telugu romantic action thriller, Thandel, has surpassed ₹68.5 crore at the global box office in its first eight days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Released on February 7, Thandel opened strongly with ₹11.5 crore on its first day, marking the biggest opening of Naga Chaitanya’s career. However, the film saw a sharp 64.71% drop in earnings on its first Monday (February 11) and has struggled to regain momentum since then.

Box Office Performance in India and Overseas

According to a report by Sacnilk, Thandel’s total earnings are as follows:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Gross Collection: ₹57.95 crore

₹57.95 crore Overseas Collection: ₹10.55 crore

₹10.55 crore Total Worldwide Collection: ₹68.5 crore

On Day 8 (Friday), the film added ₹2.64 crore to its earnings, bringing its net domestic collection to ₹52.04 crore. Sacnilk reports that these earnings came exclusively from its Telugu version, as the film has not performed well in other languages.

Thandel’s Cast and Crew

Thandel marks the reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after four years since their hit film Love Story (2021). Apart from the lead actors, the film features Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles.

Directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced under Geetha Arts by Bunny Vasu, the film has received mixed reviews but remains a significant box office performer. The makers hope to push Thandel into the ₹100 crore club despite the drop in collections.

Music and Social Media Buzz

Thandel’s soundtrack, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has struck a chord with audiences, with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa going viral on social media.

With its strong initial response and dedicated fan base, the film’s performance in the coming weeks will determine whether it can achieve the ₹100 crore milestone.

ALSO READ: Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans