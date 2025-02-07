Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will likely enjoy their performances, with DSP’s music serving as an emotional highlight.

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has sparked mixed reactions among audiences. While viewers have widely praised the lead actors’ performances and DSP’s music, criticism of the film’s storyline and pacing has dominated discussions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the divided opinions, one aspect everyone seems to agree on is the outstanding performances of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Their ability to bring emotional depth and authenticity to their characters has won them immense appreciation. Audiences also found their on-screen chemistry compelling, with several tweets highlighting how well they complemented each other.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the film’s narrative failed to make a strong impact. Many viewers felt that the execution lacked depth and did not fully explore the story’s potential.

The India-Pakistan angle, which had the promise of adding uniqueness to the plot, ended up feeling underwhelming. Critics, including Chitrambhalare, pointed out that the slow-paced narration dragged the film, making it a frequent complaint among moviegoers.

Thandel Movie Twitter Review

#ThandelReview – Oka manchi love track 🧡

– Beautiful Songs 👌🎶

– koncham patriotic touch tho movie ni end chestaad bhayya 👌 Chatinaya Comeback after 5yrs 🔥

3.5/5 #Thandel pic.twitter.com/uwOJnYKLZO — ᴏʀᴀɴɢᴇ ᴀʀᴍʏ 🧡 (@Baahubali230) February 7, 2025

Thandel Review 1st half: Chay & Pallavis chemistry is good in pieces but the pace could have been better. Storm sequence is executed well & brings some momentum. Sai Pallavi is a Superstar & her dancing is a treat, YET AGAIN. DSPs music is melodious & Chay as Thandel Raju is good pic.twitter.com/32SUz6g10S — Konaseema2Dallas (@KonaseemaDallas) February 7, 2025

Thandel Review: A Good Love Story The first half starts well with the introduction of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. The songs and BGM are impressive, elevating the scenes beautifully. However, the pacing is quite slow. The interval, though, lands well and sets up anticipation… — avengerallyTFI (@avengerallytfi) February 6, 2025

#Thandel review – Overall a super movie 👌👌 A good film and a guaranteed BO blockbuster from #NagaChaitanya after a long time🔥NC performance is terrific and is definitely his career best acting 🔥 #DeviSriPrasad Music is superb👌👌 #ChandooMondeti did a good job👍 #ThandelRaju pic.twitter.com/01rSbkGYB3 — SU 🔥 Updates 🦅 (@SU123257) February 6, 2025

In contrast, DSP’s music stood out as one of the film’s strongest aspects. His soundtrack elevated key emotional moments, drawing viewers into the film’s world even when the storytelling faltered.

Platforms like Andhravilas highlighted how his compositions infused life into the film and made its emotional moments more impactful.

Audience reactions to the film’s emotional depth were also mixed. While certain scenes—such as the interval block and key emotional moments—left a lasting impression, the inconsistent storytelling made it difficult for viewers to stay fully engaged.

Sai Ayyagari noted that sequences like the Bujji Thalli song and the intense Tufan scene carried strong emotional weight, but they weren’t enough to compensate for the film’s weaker portions.

Overall, Thandel delivers powerful performances and memorable music but struggles to maintain a gripping narrative. Fans of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will likely enjoy their performances, with DSP’s music serving as an emotional highlight.

However, those seeking a well-paced and engaging storyline may find the film lacking.