Thandel OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Hit Film

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is set for a Netflix release on March 7 after grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide. Fans can stream it in multiple languages.

Netflix took fans by surprise on Sunday, officially announcing the film’s OTT release date. Sharing a poster featuring the lead actors, the streaming giant wrote, “A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam!” This news has generated excitement among fans eager to revisit the emotional drama from the comfort of their homes.

Thandel’s Box Office Performance

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, Thandel is inspired by a real-life incident involving fishermen from Srikakulam who unintentionally drifted into Pakistani waters while fishing near Gujarat. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics but still proved to be a box-office success.

According to Sacnilk, Thandel amassed ₹88.25 crore worldwide and ₹65.49 crore domestically. However, the film’s makers claim it has crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally. On February 16, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Thandel declared the film a “blockbuster love tsunami,” unveiling two new posters of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi to celebrate the milestone. Notably, this marks Naga Chaitanya’s first film to enter the ₹100 crore club, a significant achievement after his previous films, Thank You and Custody, underperformed at the box office.

Sai Pallavi & Naga Chaitanya’s Upcoming Projects

While Naga Chaitanya has yet to announce his next project, Sai Pallavi is set to portray Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana. The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, also features Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. The film is being released in two parts, with the first installment scheduled for a 2026 release.

With Thandel making waves both in theaters and now on Netflix, audiences will have another chance to experience this gripping love story starting March 7.

