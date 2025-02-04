‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead – Who Earns More?

‘Thandel’, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set for release on February 7. With a Rs 20 crore fee for Chaitanya, it’s the most expensive project of his career

‘Thandel’ is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu cinema, set to make its debut on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the romantic drama stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The movie is being hailed as the most expensive project of Chaitanya’s career, thanks to its large budget, much of which has been spent on actor remunerations.

Naga Chaitanya’s Expensive Fee

As per trade sources, Naga Chaitanya has reportedly charged an impressive fee of Rs 15 to 20 crore for his role in the film. This makes it one of the highest paychecks for the actor in his career. In comparison, Sai Pallavi, the female lead, has reportedly been paid Rs 5 crore, which is still a substantial sum by industry standards. However, the pay gap between the lead actors has sparked discussions and is seen as a common point of debate in the industry.

The Grand Set and Scale

‘Thandel’ is not only big in terms of its cast but also its production. The film has been mounted on a grand scale, with one of its key highlights being a grand jail set built in Hyderabad. The set, designed to evoke the Pakistani backdrop during the intense second half of the film, added a hefty sum to the film’s already high production costs.

For the film to break even and be considered commercially successful, it will need to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office. This has added significant pressure on the film’s team, but the buzz around it, particularly due to Sai Pallavi’s strong presence, gives the project a fighting chance at success. Sai Pallavi’s reputation for delivering impactful performances further fuels optimism among fans and trade circles.

High Stakes for Director Chandoo Mondeti

For Chandoo Mondeti, the director of ‘Thandel’, this is a high-stakes venture. Having spent over a year meticulously crafting the film, Mondeti’s reputation is also on the line. The movie’s success will be crucial not only for the cast but also for Mondeti, whose career trajectory hinges on how ‘Thandel’ performs commercially.

Plot of ‘Thandel’

In ‘Thandel’, Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman from Vizag who finds himself arrested in Pakistani waters. The movie follows his emotional and intense struggle to reunite with his love amidst the complex backdrop. The gripping storyline, combined with the film’s grandeur, emotional depth, and intense performances, has raised the stakes for its success. The anticipation around the film continues to grow, with many eagerly waiting to see if it can meet expectations and live up to its hefty production costs.

