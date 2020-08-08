Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was being treated for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, has tested COVID-19 negative today. On July 11, the father-son pair was rushed to Mumbai's facility and were undergoing treatment.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday. The news comes days after his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan got discharged from the hospital and returned home after getting tested negative for the virus.

The father-son duo was admitted to Mumbai’s hospital on July 11, and since then was getting the treatment. The ‘Guru’ actor shared the good news of his recovery on his Twitter handle. He expressed his gratitude, and thankfulness to everyone for their prayers and wishes.

“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!,” the tweet read.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Besides the father-son duo, Abhishek Bachchan’s star wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

On August 2, Big B shared the news of his of testing negative for COVID-19 on social media and extended gratitude to the legion of fans, and admirers for their undying support, and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times.