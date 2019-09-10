Thappad: Taapsee Pannu has unveiled her first look as Punjabi Poet Amrita Pritam, as she is depicting this legendary poet in Anubhav Sinha's next film Thapppad. The actress looks adorable in Salwaar Kameez as give resembles Amrita Pritam.

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu is already talk of the town after the major success of her film Mission Manager, her films Badla and Game Over were also lived up to the expectations. Now Taapsee Pannu is in limelight for her upcoming film Thappad which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha earlier worked together in Mulk.

Taapsee is known for her dedication and hard work towards the work. She is now one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu’s movie selection bends towards social issues and biopics like Pink, Saand Ki Ankh Soorma, Mission Mangal, and many. Although she had done great work in fictional films as well.

Recently Taapsee shares the first look of her’s as Punjabi Poet Amrita Pritam. She looks endearing in salwar kameez and beautifully holding the pen in her hand along with a notebook. It signifies her poet’s dedication to her interests. Taapsee’s sober and intellect look make you fall in love with her. Fans are expecting that this film will be the most different film of Taapsee. Fans are also waiting to see her role as shooter Dadi in Saand Ki Ankh.

Director Anubhav Sinha wrote for Taapsee that the director and the team were super excited to have her back and he said that she must be enjoying. Director also said that this film is made for the women of the country and for sure they will support. He added that this is the 11th film of his career and 11 is fortunate to number.

He hoped that it will prove a good one for him as it is the toughest one. He said that he put a lot of efforts into this project. While sharing the beautiful picture Taapsee quoted it with Poet Amrita Pritam’s quote. The film is expected to release the next women’s day. Taapsee Pannu will now be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Womaniya, Rashmi Rocket, and Tadka.

