Thappad: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has joined hands with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for an upcoming film titled Thappad. Slated for a release on Women's Day 2020, the film will mark the actor-director duo's second film after Mulk.

Thappad: Taapsee Pannu is a force to reckon with and she has proved it with her power-packed performances in films like Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Badla and her latest release Game Over. However, it was Anubhav Sinha’s film Mulk that proved a game changer for Taapsee as she played the role of a lawyer and led the film forward on her shoulders. On Sunday, the actor shared an adorable photo with the filmmaker on her official Instagram account where can be seen relishing a wholesome meal and announced that they have joined hands for yet another film.

Titled as Thappad, the film will hit the silver screens on International Women’s Day, i.e 2020. While sharing the photo, Taapsee cheered for the new beginning and wrote in the caption that Thappad is a subject that is very close to her heart and she wanted to do it since years. However, it gets even more exciting when it happens with the Man of the moment, i.e Anubhav Sinha. Announcing the release date, Taapsee said that it will be a day to watch out for.

Anubhav Sinha’s film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana released last week and has been doing a decent business at the box office. In its week 2 at the silver screens, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 40.86 crore. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film Game Over that released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

In this past week, Taapsee Pannu has been making a lot of buzz with her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh by sharing a sneak peek from the sets. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, the teaser of the film will be out soon. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming film Mission Mangal co-starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal will release on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2019.

