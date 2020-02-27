Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu was spotted on the set of Choti Sarrdaarni for because of which she couldn't appear on the set of TV show Naati Pinky Ki Love Story and was also feeling sad for it.

Thappad: It is high time now for the Thappad crew to promote their movie and they are going the extra mile to do so. The protagonist Taapsee Pannu has gone on several places to promote her movie. Nowadays television is becoming a good platform for actors to promote their films and they are utilizing the opportunity very well.

Taapsee Pannu, who is well known for stepping into the shoe of a free-spirited independent woman character in her numerous films, was espied on the set of a famous Indian daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni. The beauty went on the show to promote her movie by filming an episode with the casts.

Unfortunately, Taapsee’s promotion date clashed with another television show Naati Pinky Ki Love Story and she couldn’t attend the show due to a shortage of time. The diva was remorseful for not showing on the show, she stated the reason that she was running late for the screening of her film, Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu is a leading actor in the Bollywood industry and is making a respectful space for herself in the industry. She has worked in many major projects and gathered a huge fan base. She also enjoys a huge number of followers on her Instagram handle that is 15 million because of her fabulous acting and catchy Instagram images. The diva has given many hit films in her career like Pink, Badla, Mulk and is going to hit back with another one.

The director, Anubhav Sinha has invested his time in making a social issue-based film which is one of the most needed genres in today’s world. The movie is going to cover domestic violence and Taapsee Pannu has portrayed her role very efficiently. The movie is going to release on February 28, 2020.

