Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's last film Mulk emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2018

After the critically-acclaimed film Mulk, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu will be collaborating with Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the second time with his upcoming venture titled Thappad which is said to be a woman-centric film. Anubhav Sinha announced the film on his official Twitter account and also revealed that this will be his 11th movie in his career.

Thappad is slated to hit the silver screen on May 6, 2020, on the special occasion of Women’s Day and fans are very excited to see the magic of Taapsee Pannu and the brilliant direction of Anubhav Sinha on the silver screen together once again.

After Anubhav Sinha’s Tweet, Taapsee Pannu replied saying that this year, Women’s Day will be celebrated with more happiness as this amazing film will be releasing on the same day! According to media speculations, Anuhav Sinha had already decided to cast Taapsee Pannu to play the lead role in Thappad while they were still shooting for Mulk.

This year let’s make it even HAPPIER women’s Day! See you all ladies along with your men in theatres on 6th of March 2020@anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar https://t.co/6aZwA5x1nL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s last film Mulk emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2018. The film received several awards and nominations. Critically-acclaimed director Anubhav Sinha is known for making movies like Tum Bin, Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dus, Tathastu, Gulaab Gang, among others.

His latest movie Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as one of the best films of this year with both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, will be next seen in Prakash Raj’s directorial venture Tadka and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh which is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap. She is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and is known for phenomenal performances in movies like Game Over, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Soorma, Pink, among many others.

Thappad is slated to hit the big screen on May 6, next year, on Women’s Day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App