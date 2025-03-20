That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

The apparent tension between Rowling and the trio dates back to 2020, when the author published an essay detailing her experience as a survivor of sexual assault.

J.K. Rowling, the renowned author of the Harry Potter series, appeared to take a subtle jab at the franchise’s three lead actors in a recent social media post.

When asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” she responded with, “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible,” followed by three laughing emojis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although she didn’t mention names, fans believe she was referring to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—the actors who played Harry, Hermione, and Ron from 2001 to 2011.

Three guesses. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Sorry, but that was irresistible.

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hAMHw2b8EV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2025

The Fallout Between Rowling and the Harry Potter Stars

The apparent tension between Rowling and the trio dates back to 2020, when the author published an essay detailing her experience as a survivor of sexual assault. In the essay, she made controversial remarks about transgender identity, calling it “deeply misogynistic and regressive.”

Her statements led to public backlash, with Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint voicing their support for trans rights. Radcliffe issued a statement through The Trevor Project, declaring, “Transgender women are women.

Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.” Watson similarly posted on social media, affirming, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Actors Who Defended J.K. Rowling

While some Harry Potter stars distanced themselves from Rowling, others defended her. Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort, condemned the attacks against her, calling them “disgusting” in an interview with The Telegraph.

Similarly, Helena Bonham Carter, known for playing Bellatrix Lestrange, argued that the backlash had been blown out of proportion, telling The Times that the reaction had gone “to the extreme.”

After the 2024 Cass Review on gender identity services, Rowling made it clear that she still holds resentment towards Radcliffe and Watson. She suggested that their alignment with the trans rights movement has contributed to undermining women’s rights and implied she may never forgive them.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe confirmed in 2024 that he has had no direct communication with Rowling since their public fallout.