Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

The apparent tension between Rowling and the trio dates back to 2020, when the author published an essay detailing her experience as a survivor of sexual assault.

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

J.K. Rowling and the Harry Potter trio


J.K. Rowling, the renowned author of the Harry Potter series, appeared to take a subtle jab at the franchise’s three lead actors in a recent social media post.

When asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” she responded with, “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible,” followed by three laughing emojis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although she didn’t mention names, fans believe she was referring to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—the actors who played Harry, Hermione, and Ron from 2001 to 2011.

The Fallout Between Rowling and the Harry Potter Stars

The apparent tension between Rowling and the trio dates back to 2020, when the author published an essay detailing her experience as a survivor of sexual assault. In the essay, she made controversial remarks about transgender identity, calling it “deeply misogynistic and regressive.”

Her statements led to public backlash, with Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint voicing their support for trans rights. Radcliffe issued a statement through The Trevor Project, declaring, “Transgender women are women.

Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.” Watson similarly posted on social media, affirming, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Actors Who Defended J.K. Rowling

While some Harry Potter stars distanced themselves from Rowling, others defended her. Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort, condemned the attacks against her, calling them “disgusting” in an interview with The Telegraph.

Similarly, Helena Bonham Carter, known for playing Bellatrix Lestrange, argued that the backlash had been blown out of proportion, telling The Times that the reaction had gone “to the extreme.”

After the 2024 Cass Review on gender identity services, Rowling made it clear that she still holds resentment towards Radcliffe and Watson. She suggested that their alignment with the trans rights movement has contributed to undermining women’s rights and implied she may never forgive them.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe confirmed in 2024 that he has had no direct communication with Rowling since their public fallout.

ALSO READ: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be A Divorcee Before IPL 2025 Begins? Here’s What The Supreme Court Said 

Filed under

harry potter JK Rowling

newsx

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report
J.K. Rowling and the Harr

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds...
The National Testing Agen

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details
southern gaza strip

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...
Congress president Mallik

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP
The Allahabad High Court

Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape But…,Says Allahabad HC
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To IDF Activity’

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape But…,Says Allahabad HC

Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape But…,Says Allahabad HC

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever