‘That’s Not True At All’: Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Controversy Surrounding Him Being Rude To Ishaan Khatter

Vishal Jethwa is currently basking in the glory of his latest film, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film recently premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it earned a spectacular nine-minute standing ovation, drawing praise from both critics and fans alike.

Amid the celebration, a short interview clip featuring Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter began circulating online. In the video, Vishal and Janhvi appear to be in conversation while Ishaan quietly responds to an interview question.

This led some viewers to speculate that Vishal and Janhvi were ignoring or being disrespectful towards Ishaan.

Vishal Jethwa Clarifies the Misunderstanding: “Ishaan Was Helping Me”

Reacting to the online speculation, Vishal cleared the air in an interview with Zoom. He explained that the situation was being misinterpreted. Vishal said, “That’s not true at all. Ishaan was actually helping me because I couldn’t fully understand the question. Since we were in France, a lot of the interaction was in French. Ishaan began answering the question while I was trying to understand it with help from Janhvi.”

He emphasized his respect for Ishaan, saying, “I have a lot of respect for Ishaan and I am truly thankful to him. I’ve learned so much from him during our time together.”

‘Homebound’ Still Awaits a Theatrical Release Date

Homebound, which is produced by Karan Johar, made its international debut at Cannes but has yet to receive an official release date for Indian theatres. The film has generated a significant amount of buzz post its premiere and is expected to hit screens later this year.

The film also faced a recent controversy when its cameraman, Pratik Shah, was accused of misconduct. Shortly after the allegations surfaced online, Shah deleted his Instagram account, fueling speculation about his involvement.

In response, the production house issued a statement clarifying Shah’s role.

“Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer associated with Homebound for a short duration. His engagement with the project is now complete. During his tenure, our POSH committee did not receive any complaints from the cast or crew.”

