Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its 78th annual film awards on February 16, 2025, at the prestigious Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Recognized as Britain’s equivalent to the Oscars, the ceremony honored the finest achievements in cinema over the past year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

BAFTA held its 78th annual film awards on February 16, 2025, at the prestigious Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London


The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its 78th annual film awards on February 16, 2025, at the prestigious Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Recognized as Britain’s equivalent to the Oscars, the ceremony honored the finest achievements in cinema over the past year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top Nominees and Major Contenders

Leading this year’s nominations was Edward Berger’s “Conclave” with an impressive 12 nods. Following closely was “Emilia Pérez” with 11 nominations and “The Brutalist” with nine. Other strong contenders included “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Wicked,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Nosferatu,” and “The Substance.” However, the Irish music biopic “Kneecap” had a particularly strong showing, securing six nominations and increasing its profile significantly.

Last Year’s Success and Notable Moments

Reflecting on the previous year, “Oppenheimer” dominated the BAFTAs with seven wins before ultimately claiming the Oscar for Best Picture. However, last year’s ceremony was also memorable for an unexpected disruption—a prankster stormed the stage during the Best Film acceptance speech and had to be escorted away by security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An Exciting Host and Special Honors

The 2025 BAFTAs were hosted by acclaimed actor David Tennant, bringing his signature wit and charm to the event. This year’s BAFTA Fellowship, the academy’s highest honor, was awarded to actor Warwick Davis in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry. Additionally, the charity MediCinema was honored for its significant impact on British cinema.

Celebrating the Winners

Here is a look at some of the key winners from the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards:

Best Film:

  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Emilia Pérez”

Winner: “Conclave”

Outstanding British Film:

  • “Bird”
  • “Blitz”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Gladiator II”
  • “Hard Truths”
  • “Kneecap”
  • “Lee”
  • “Love Lies Bleeding”
  • “The Outrun”
  • “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Winner: “Conclave”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:

  • “Hoard”
  • “Kneecap”
  • “Monkey Man”
  • “Santosh”
  • “Sister Midnight”

Winner: “Kneecap”

Film Not in the English Language:

  • “All We Imagine as Light”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)”
  • “Kneecap”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Winner: “Emilia Pérez”

Documentary:

  • “Black Box Diaries”
  • “Daughters”
  • “No Other Land”
  • “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”
  • “Will & Harper”

Winner: “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Animated Film:

  • “Flow”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

Winner: “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Leading Actress:

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”
  • Mikey Madison, “Anora”
  • Demi Moore, “The Substance”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Winner: Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Leading Actor:

  • Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
  • Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
  • Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
  • Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Winner: Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Supporting Actress:

  • Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Supporting Actor:

  • Yura Borisov, “Anora”
  • Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
  • Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”
  • Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
  • Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

A Night to Remember

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards once again highlighted the very best in cinema, celebrating remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera. With a mix of seasoned industry veterans and rising stars taking home awards, this year’s event reaffirmed BAFTA’s commitment to honoring excellence in filmmaking. As the film industry continues to evolve, the BAFTAs remain a prestigious platform recognizing cinematic brilliance on a global stage.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Filed under

BAFTA 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Decides To Triple Textile Exports By 2030; Sets Ambitious Goal Of ₹9Lakh Crore

PM Modi Decides To Triple Textile Exports By 2030; Sets Ambitious Goal Of ₹9Lakh Crore

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s...

Railway Panel Begins Probe As Delhi Stampede Toll Reaches 18

Railway Panel Begins Probe As Delhi Stampede Toll Reaches 18

‘Will fuel America’s Golden Age’: President Donald Trump Attends NASCAR Daytona 500

‘Will fuel America’s Golden Age’: President Donald Trump Attends NASCAR Daytona 500

James Maddison’s Early Strike Earns Tottenham Crucial Win Over Manchester United

James Maddison’s Early Strike Earns Tottenham Crucial Win Over Manchester United

Entertainment

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s

Netflix Says Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast, Plot And Everything We Know

Netflix Says Yes To XO Kitty Season 3: Are Kitty And Minho The Endgame? Cast,

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Why Did Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow Show Get Cancelled? Fans Express Disappointment

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Paddy Kirk’s Wife In Real Life? Emmerdale Viewers Can’t Believe It!

Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The Industry

Who Is Kim Sae-Ron? The Star Who Started As A Child Actress And Shocked The

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox