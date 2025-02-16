The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards: Who Has Won What? Find Out Here

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its 78th annual film awards on February 16, 2025, at the prestigious Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. Recognized as Britain’s equivalent to the Oscars, the ceremony honored the finest achievements in cinema over the past year.

Top Nominees and Major Contenders

Leading this year’s nominations was Edward Berger’s “Conclave” with an impressive 12 nods. Following closely was “Emilia Pérez” with 11 nominations and “The Brutalist” with nine. Other strong contenders included “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Wicked,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Nosferatu,” and “The Substance.” However, the Irish music biopic “Kneecap” had a particularly strong showing, securing six nominations and increasing its profile significantly.

Last Year’s Success and Notable Moments

Reflecting on the previous year, “Oppenheimer” dominated the BAFTAs with seven wins before ultimately claiming the Oscar for Best Picture. However, last year’s ceremony was also memorable for an unexpected disruption—a prankster stormed the stage during the Best Film acceptance speech and had to be escorted away by security.

An Exciting Host and Special Honors

The 2025 BAFTAs were hosted by acclaimed actor David Tennant, bringing his signature wit and charm to the event. This year’s BAFTA Fellowship, the academy’s highest honor, was awarded to actor Warwick Davis in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the industry. Additionally, the charity MediCinema was honored for its significant impact on British cinema.

Celebrating the Winners

Here is a look at some of the key winners from the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards:

Best Film:

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

Winner: “Conclave”

Outstanding British Film:

“Bird”

“Blitz”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Hard Truths”

“Kneecap”

“Lee”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Outrun”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Winner: “Conclave”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:

“Hoard”

“Kneecap”

“Monkey Man”

“Santosh”

“Sister Midnight”

Winner: “Kneecap”

Film Not in the English Language:

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Winner: “Emilia Pérez”

Documentary:

“Black Box Diaries”

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“Will & Harper”

Winner: “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Animated Film:

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Winner: “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Winner: Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Winner: Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Supporting Actress:

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Supporting Actor:

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

A Night to Remember

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards once again highlighted the very best in cinema, celebrating remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera. With a mix of seasoned industry veterans and rising stars taking home awards, this year’s event reaffirmed BAFTA’s commitment to honoring excellence in filmmaking. As the film industry continues to evolve, the BAFTAs remain a prestigious platform recognizing cinematic brilliance on a global stage.